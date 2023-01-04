Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 554 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 26.2% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of Roche stock opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roche Company Profile

RHHBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Further Reading

