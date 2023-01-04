Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 7,231 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in The Pennant Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $118.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNTG. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director John G. Nackel bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

