Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Position Raised by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,167,000 after purchasing an additional 583,608 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.