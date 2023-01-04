Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 7,054 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.60 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $387.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

