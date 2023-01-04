Serinus Energy (TSE:SEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Serinus Energy plc (TSE:SEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.43. Serinus Energy shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 6,708 shares.
Serinus Energy Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.30.
Serinus Energy Company Profile
Serinus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 45% working interest in the Sabria concession; and a 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida, Ech Chouech, Sanrhar, and Zinnia concessions located in Tunisia.
Recommended Stories
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.