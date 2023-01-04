Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 283,451 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

