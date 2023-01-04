Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Declines By 7.6%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALZN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Alzamend Neuro Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ALZN stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.