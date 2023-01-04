SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.42. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $83.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 455.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after buying an additional 1,070,944 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 54.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,953,000 after buying an additional 731,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after buying an additional 674,516 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $19,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

