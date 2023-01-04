SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Mizuho

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SLG. StockNews.com cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.2 %

SLG stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.42. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $83.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.