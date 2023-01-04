SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SGH stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $744.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.32. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Insider Activity

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,110.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,056,000 after purchasing an additional 222,867 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 8.5% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SMART Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 22.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,920,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,443,000 after purchasing an additional 357,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 9.5% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,682,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,549,000 after purchasing an additional 145,440 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

