Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Newman & Schimel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,328,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after buying an additional 141,371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $382.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

