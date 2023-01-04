Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $7.62 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.1% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

Shares of UNH opened at $518.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $484.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

