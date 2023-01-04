Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $168,140,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 109.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $23,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.24.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

