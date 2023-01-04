Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,200 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $38,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

