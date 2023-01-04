Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

