Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,834 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in AeroVironment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

AeroVironment Trading Down 2.1 %

AeroVironment Company Profile

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.99 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

