Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,732 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,842 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in HP by 1,041.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after purchasing an additional 850,104 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in HP by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 728,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,942 shares of company stock worth $6,035,342 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

