Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 112,534 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth $285,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $231,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TQQQ opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

(Get Rating)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.