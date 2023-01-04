Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,498 Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth $141,000.
Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51.
