Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth $58,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth about $264,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

QLD stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.