Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALL opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.24, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average of $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

