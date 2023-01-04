Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,027 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

