Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $690,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after acquiring an additional 258,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

