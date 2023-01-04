Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills Announces Dividend

NYSE GIS opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.