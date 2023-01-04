Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $348,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $163.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

