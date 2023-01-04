Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,476 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 276.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,969 shares of company stock worth $332,053 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $262.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

