Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,492 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 169,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

