Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Target by 16.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 301,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Target by 43.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 272,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 82,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE TGT opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.35. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

