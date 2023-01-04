Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 732,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Insider Activity

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.45. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.