Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 147,163 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 440,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 147,163 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 31.7% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $62.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

