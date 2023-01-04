Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,076 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

