Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $87.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.
SYY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.
Sysco Stock Performance
Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
