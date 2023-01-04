Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $87.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

SYY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.03.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

