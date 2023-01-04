Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.