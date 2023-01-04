Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

