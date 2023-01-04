Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

