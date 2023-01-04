Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.29 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

