The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGRGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progressive to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $130.14 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.77 and a 200-day moving average of $123.04.

Progressive (NYSE:PGRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $564,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 17.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

