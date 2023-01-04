The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progressive to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $130.14 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.77 and a 200-day moving average of $123.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $564,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 17.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

