The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.71. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

