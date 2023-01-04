Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $38,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 50,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 233,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $207.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.