UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $47,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 39,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $518.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $484.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $533.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

