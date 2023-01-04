Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Reduced by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,670,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after buying an additional 472,441 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after buying an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after buying an additional 91,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $75.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.