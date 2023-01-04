Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VO opened at $202.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $254.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

