Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $159.62 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $256.87. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.66.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $8,201,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,204 shares of company stock worth $41,437,542 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

