Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Vera Therapeutics stock traded down $10.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. 40,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.02. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joanne Curley sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $43,111.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,741.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,091 shares of company stock worth $261,974. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

