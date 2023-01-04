Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,562 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 210.4% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.15.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,977 shares of company stock worth $57,828,366. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

