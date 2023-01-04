Versor Investments LP Purchases 2,457 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,636 shares of company stock worth $26,676,023 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $256.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a PE ratio of 481.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.