Versor Investments LP Sells 115,583 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,548 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 115,583 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $98,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 802,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $28,509,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

