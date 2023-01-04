Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,181 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.90.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.10 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

