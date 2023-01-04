Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

