Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,554 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

WMT stock opened at $143.60 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $387.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

